Eleven Biotherapeutics (EBIO) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.05

Press coverage about Eleven Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:EBIO) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eleven Biotherapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.0635537394914 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,098. Eleven Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 3.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBIO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Eleven Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Eleven Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Eleven Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biologic oncology company, focuses on the design and development of targeted protein therapeutics (TPTs). It develops products based on its proprietary TPT platform and focused on addressing areas of unmet medical needs in cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium that is in Phase 3 clinical trial in the United States and Canada for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Proxinium for use in treating squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

