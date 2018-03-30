Elkfork Partners LLC Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 107,206 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,430,000. Elkfork Partners LLC owned 0.13% of United Rentals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.18.

In other news, EVP Dale A. Asplund sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total transaction of $231,211.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,903.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dale A. Asplund sold 11,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.13, for a total transaction of $2,117,702.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,448 shares of company stock valued at $18,659,953 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $172.73 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $190.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $14,277.56, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.53.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 40.20% and a net margin of 20.27%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.

