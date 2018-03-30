Elkfork Partners LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 261,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,070,000. Elkfork Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Valero Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 2,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Citigroup raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Ciskowski sold 251,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $23,465,233.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,837,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,173,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $39,107.13, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

Valero Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

