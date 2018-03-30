Elkfork Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 227,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,481,000. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.1% of Elkfork Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Elkfork Partners LLC owned 0.05% of American Tower as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,868,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,458,000 after acquiring an additional 400,117 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,326,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,736,000 after buying an additional 99,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,539,000 after buying an additional 136,669 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,248,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,425,000 after buying an additional 46,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in American Tower by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,790,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,074,000 after buying an additional 577,069 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.34. 2,978,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,341. The company has a market capitalization of $63,614.80, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $120.16 and a 1-year high of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). American Tower had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.87%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $512,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $124,071.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Tower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

