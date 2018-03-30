MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Shares Sold by Elkfork Partners LLC

Elkfork Partners LLC trimmed its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,652 shares during the quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $13,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,284,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,031,000 after buying an additional 159,772 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,798,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,873,000 after buying an additional 213,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after buying an additional 604,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,048,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,331,000 after buying an additional 83,836 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 362,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $34,131,429.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,468,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 783,437 shares of company stock valued at $74,083,049. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSM stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.42 and a fifty-two week high of $104.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,088.38, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $768.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

