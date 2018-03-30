ElringKlinger (ZIL2) PT Set at €15.00 by Warburg Research

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been given a €15.00 ($18.52) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.90) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Metzler set a €14.50 ($17.90) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, equinet set a €12.40 ($15.31) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ElringKlinger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.11 ($18.65).

ETR ZIL2 opened at €15.14 ($18.69) on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of €13.48 ($16.64) and a 12 month high of €20.48 ($25.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $1,050.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, produces, and markets cylinder-head, specialty gaskets, and lightweight plastic components and housing modules for the powertrain and vehicle body, as well as thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

