eLTC Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (ELTC2)

eLTC (CURRENCY:ELTC2) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. eLTC has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of eLTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eLTC token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eLTC has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00735526 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016173 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014766 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00150668 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033364 BTC.

eLTC Token Profile

eLTC’s genesis date was October 8th, 2017. eLTC’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens. eLTC’s official message board is medium.com/@eLTC. eLTC’s official website is www.eltc.io. The Reddit community for eLTC is /r/eltctoken. eLTC’s official Twitter account is @eLTCoin.

eLTC Token Trading

eLTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy eLTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eLTC must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eLTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

