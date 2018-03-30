Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Director John G. Englesson acquired 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $63,759.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMYB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.08. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640. Embassy Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (EMYB) Director Buys $63,759.00 in Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/embassy-bancorp-inc-emyb-director-john-g-englesson-acquires-3975-shares-updated.html.

Embassy Bancorp Company Profile

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, professionals, and government customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products comprising demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, time deposits, individual retirement accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Embassy Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embassy Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.