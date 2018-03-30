Embers (CRYPTO:MBRS) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.12 Million

Embers (CURRENCY:MBRS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Embers has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Embers token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and IDEX. Embers has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $6,338.00 worth of Embers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Embers alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002737 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00740771 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015082 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00147270 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00032483 BTC.

Embers Token Profile

Embers’ genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. Embers’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Embers is /r/Embermine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Embers is embermine.com. Embers’ official Twitter account is @TheEmbermine.

Buying and Selling Embers

Embers can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Embers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Embers must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Embers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Embers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.