Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emcor Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.93. The company had a trading volume of 361,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,435.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is an electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services firm in the United States. The Company provides building services and industrial services. Its segments are United States electrical construction and facilities services; United States mechanical construction and facilities services; United States building services; United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services.

