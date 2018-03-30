Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (RNEM)

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0068 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:RNEM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.14. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786. Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $59.26.

