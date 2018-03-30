KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.26 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.72.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42,724.57, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $74.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

