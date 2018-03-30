Emerson Electric (EMR) Earns News Impact Score of 0.17

Media coverage about Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Emerson Electric earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.3981396456491 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.30. 1,890,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $43,359.41, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $74.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.48%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.38 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Earns News Impact Score of 0.17” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/emerson-electric-emr-earns-news-impact-score-of-0-17.html.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.