Insider Selling: Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Treasurer Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Treasurer Paul J. Mellett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $778,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ENTA traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $80.91. 257,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,523.46, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $95.91.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.73. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $38.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 million. research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a research and development-focused biotechnology company. The Company uses chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery solutions to create small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development programs are focused on three disease targets: non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/ primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV).

