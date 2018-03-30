Enbridge Income Fund (ENF) Given “Neutral” Rating at CSFB

CSFB restated their neutral rating on shares of Enbridge Income Fund (TSE:ENF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a C$32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge Income Fund from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge Income Fund from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge Income Fund from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Income Fund in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge Income Fund from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge Income Fund has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.38.

Enbridge Income Fund stock opened at C$27.92 on Thursday. Enbridge Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$26.36 and a twelve month high of C$34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,730.00, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.22.

Enbridge Income Fund (TSE:ENF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.01. Enbridge Income Fund had a net margin of 100.00% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of C$86.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.14 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Enbridge Income Fund’s payout ratio is 96.85%.

In other news, Director John Richard Bird purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,960.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Enbridge Income Fund (ENF) Given “Neutral” Rating at CSFB” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/enbridge-income-fund-enf-given-neutral-rating-at-csfb.html.

Enbridge Income Fund Company Profile

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc, through its investment in Enbridge Income Fund, holds energy infrastructure assets. The Company’s business is limited to ownership of its interest in Enbridge Income Fund (the Fund). The Fund’s objective is to pay out a high proportion of available cash in the form of dividends to shareholders.

