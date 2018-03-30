Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Position Cut by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Energizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 104,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Energizer by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Energizer by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ENR traded up $6.55 on Friday, reaching $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,455,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,272. The firm has a market cap of $3,165.13, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $573.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.50 million. Energizer had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 274.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Energizer to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

