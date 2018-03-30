Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) VP Sells $26,553.05 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) VP John Howell White III sold 17,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $26,553.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UUUU stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.55. 59,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,041. Energy Fuels Inc has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $113.77, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Fuels stock. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,147,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773,188 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC owned approximately 12.70% of Energy Fuels worth $16,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc (Energy Fuels) is engaged in conventional and in situ (ISR) uranium extraction and recovery, along with the exploration, permitting and evaluation of uranium properties in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: ISR Uranium and Conventional Uranium. It conducts its ISR activities through its Nichols Ranch Project, located in northeast Wyoming.

