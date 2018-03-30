EnerJex Resources Inc (ENRJ) Short Interest Update

EnerJex Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ENRJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,055,079 shares, an increase of 0.8% from the February 28th total of 1,047,028 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,962,301 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ENRJ stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. EnerJex Resources has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.96.

About EnerJex Resources

EnerJex Resources, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The crude oil and natural gas is obtained by the acquisition and subsequent exploration and development of mineral leases.

