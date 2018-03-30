Entercom Communications (ETM) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Entercom Communications (NYSE: ETM) is one of 82 public companies in the “MEDIA” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Entercom Communications to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Entercom Communications and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entercom Communications 39.55% 0.08% 0.03% Entercom Communications Competitors 553.43% 18.47% 4.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entercom Communications and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Entercom Communications $592.88 million $233.84 million 3.74 Entercom Communications Competitors $7.24 billion $890.36 million 49.23

Entercom Communications’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Entercom Communications. Entercom Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Entercom Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “MEDIA” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of Entercom Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “MEDIA” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Entercom Communications and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entercom Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Entercom Communications Competitors 695 2751 4665 139 2.51

As a group, “MEDIA” companies have a potential upside of 19.85%. Given Entercom Communications’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Entercom Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Entercom Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Entercom Communications pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MEDIA” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 21.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Entercom Communications is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Entercom Communications has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entercom Communications’ rivals have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entercom Communications rivals beat Entercom Communications on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp. is a radio broadcasting company. The Company sells advertising time to local, regional and national advertisers and national network advertisers, purchasing spot commercials in varying lengths. It focuses on station-related digital platforms, which allow for audience interaction and participation, and integrated local digital marketing solutions and station events. Its stations are classified by their format, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative and country, among others. As of December 31, 2016, it had a portfolio of radio stations in 28 markets across the United States. It operates in various markets, which include Boston, Buffalo, Denver, Kansas City, Miami, Sacramento, San Francisco and Seattle. Its radio stations include KSWD Frequency Modulation (FM), KOSI FM, KYGO FM, KEPN AM, KKFN FM, KQKS FM, KRWZ Amplitude Modulation (AM), WSTR FM, WAXY AM/FM, WLYF FM, WMXJ FM, KBZT FM, KSON FM/KSOQ FM and KIFM FM.

