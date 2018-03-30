Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Stake Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,144 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $83,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 99,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 75,565 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,173,000 after acquiring an additional 49,893 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $88.73 and a 52-week high of $108.99. The stock has a market cap of $27,750.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3967 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

