Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 45,563 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,563 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx worth $71,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerging Sovereign Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerging Sovereign Group LLC now owns 138,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 35,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the third quarter worth $2,088,000. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,051,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,193 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 52.9% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43,860.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.06. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a 12-month low of $38.71 and a 12-month high of $52.08.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

