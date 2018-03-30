Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,831,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,183 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $154,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yellowstone Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 316,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 36,243 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 127,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,443,000.

VEU stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $58.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th were given a $0.1563 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 26th.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

