Envion Tops 1-Day Volume of $138,014.00 (CRYPTO:EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Envion has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Envion token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00006190 BTC on major exchanges. Envion has a total market capitalization of $46.47 million and approximately $138,014.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002724 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00732152 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014329 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00147070 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033632 BTC.

Envion Token Profile

Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,487,292 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org. The official website for Envion is www.envion.org.

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

