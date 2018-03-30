Enviva Partners (EVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NYSE EVA traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 29,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.99, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $161.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.60 million. sell-side analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva Partners, LP is a supplier of utility-grade wood pellets to power generators. The Company procures wood fiber and processes it into utility-grade wood pellets and loads the finished wood pellets into railcars, trucks and barges that are transported to deep-water marine terminals, where they are received, stored and loaded onto oceangoing vessels for transport to the Company’s principally Northern European customers.

