ValuEngine Upgrades EOG Resources (EOG) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group set a $111.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. UBS started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $136.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.64.

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,392,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,274. The company has a market capitalization of $60,913.05, a PE ratio of 93.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. EOG Resources has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $119.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.30. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 15,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $1,750,691.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,846,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Gary L. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $4,517,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,006,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,669,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 178.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

