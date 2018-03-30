EPR Properties (EPR) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.08

Media stories about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EPR Properties earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.958810797058 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

EPR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $72.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $80.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4,145.40, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $76.90.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.70). EPR Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 7.67%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 131.71%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $840,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,191.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

