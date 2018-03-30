EPR Properties (EPR) Declares $0.36 Mar 18 Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced a mar 18 dividend on Monday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 78.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

EPR stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 769,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $4,145.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $72.00 price objective on EPR Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $840,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,191.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

