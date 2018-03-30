EQT (EQT) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about EQT (NYSE:EQT) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EQT earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.636914904297 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.73 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.77.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,145,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,115. EQT has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $67.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,565.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. EQT had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 44.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that EQT will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation is a natural gas company. The Company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment includes its exploration for, and development and production of, natural gas, natural gas liquids and a limited amount of crude oil, primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

