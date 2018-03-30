Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) Trading 28.3% Lower This Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Equal token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. Equal has a market cap of $616,584.00 and $4,420.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00739037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00146903 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032730 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal’s total supply is 797,614,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,813,400 tokens. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

