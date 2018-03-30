aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) – William Blair upped their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for aTyr Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst Y. Xu now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). William Blair also issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on LIFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,676 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/equities-analysts-issue-forecasts-for-atyr-pharma-incs-q1-2018-earnings-life-updated.html.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and clinical development of medicines for patients suffering from severe, rare diseases using its Physiocrine biology, a discovered set of physiological modulators. The Company focuses on the development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, including facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) 2B.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.