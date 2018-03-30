Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lululemon Athletica inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 9.76%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Wolfe Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11,637.18, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 702.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

