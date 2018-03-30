Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gaia Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (GAIA)

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Gaia in a note issued to investors on Monday. B. Riley analyst E. Wold forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 82.26% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $236.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Gaia by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 36,047 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. 32.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc, formerly Gaiam, Inc, is engaged in providing global digital video subscription service. The Company is a global digital video streaming service and online community delivering curated media to its subscribers in over 120 countries. It provides its members access to approximately 7,000 video titles.

