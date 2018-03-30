Analysts Offer Predictions for CytomX Therapeutics Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Goldstein anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $28.45. 372,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,477. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

In related news, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 13,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $274,614.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,626 shares of company stock worth $3,758,030. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $474,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 50,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 27.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 47.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 66,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 26,183 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/equities-analysts-set-expectations-for-cytomx-therapeutics-incs-fy2019-earnings-ctmx-updated.html.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.