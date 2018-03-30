ERC20 (ERC20) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7,823.00

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $465,779.00 and $7,823.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002741 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00740143 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014518 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00034613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00149583 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033051 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 1,693,691,126 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,574,741,156 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.space.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 Index is a tokenized index of cryptocurrency which tracks and invests in the 20-top ERC20 tokens. Weekly, profits are distributed in Ether between the top-20 holders of a ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

