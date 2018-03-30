Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $12.36 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report released on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $12.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.44.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill set a $235.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $264.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $240.68 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $214.03 and a 52 week high of $270.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15,450.13, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $345.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.38%.

In related news, insider Glenn Olnick sold 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $160,000.00. Also, Director Gary P. Martin sold 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.43, for a total transaction of $111,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets.

