Essilor International (ESLOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essilor International (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Essilor International researches, develops, manufactures and markets around the world a wide range of lenses to improve and protect eyesight. It creates lenses for various types of visual disorders such as myopia, hypermetropia, presbyopia and stigmatism. The group’s know-how also covers the manufacture and sale of optical instruments mainly machines used to edge finished lenses and diagnose visual disorders. The Company sells its products through various flagship brands such as Varilux, Crizal, Essilor, Definity and Xperio. Essilor International is headquartered in Charenton-le-Pont, France. “

Shares of Essilor International stock opened at $67.60 on Monday. Essilor International has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a $0.744 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th.

About Essilor International

Essilor International SA, formerly Essilor International Compagnie Generale D’Optique SA, is a France-based ophthalmic optics company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of lenses to improve and protect eyesight. It also develops and markets equipment for prescription laboratories and instruments, and services for eye care professionals.

