Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray boosted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Piper Jaffray has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ FY2018 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $1.45 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $140.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

NYSE:EL opened at $149.72 on Wednesday. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $150.40. The firm has a market cap of $53,949.06, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 5,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.02, for a total value of $685,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,468.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 77,608 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $9,896,572.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,250 shares of company stock valued at $39,637,193 over the last 90 days. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/estee-lauder-companies-inc-el-expected-to-post-q3-2018-earnings-of-1-06-per-share.html.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.