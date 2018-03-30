OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Buys 4,500 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $945,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,472. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.40. The firm has a market cap of $53,706.33, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on EL shares. Jefferies Group set a $140.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $1.45 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.02, for a total transaction of $685,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,468.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 30,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $4,218,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,250 shares of company stock worth $39,637,193 in the last ninety days. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

