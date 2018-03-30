Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $637.44, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.02%.

In related news, Chairman M Farooq Kathwari acquired 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corey Whitely acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $41,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,949.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,630 shares of company stock valued at $161,654 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 41.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,182,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/ethan-allen-interiors-eth-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments, which include wholesale and retail. The Company is an international home fashion brand doing business in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.