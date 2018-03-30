EthBet Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (EBET)

EthBet (CURRENCY:EBET) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One EthBet token can now be bought for about $0.0802 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. EthBet has a market capitalization of $681,730.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EthBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EthBet has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00742246 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014929 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00147460 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00031362 BTC.

EthBet Token Profile

EthBet launched on September 9th, 2017. EthBet’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,503,600 tokens. EthBet’s official Twitter account is @EthbetProject. The Reddit community for EthBet is /r/ethbet. EthBet’s official website is ethbet.io.

EthBet Token Trading

EthBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy EthBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthBet must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

