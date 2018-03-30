Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 21.7% Lower This Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $14.87 or 0.00210175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAX, BitGrail, Gatecoin and ZB.COM. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $168.92 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.60 or 0.05872250 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00153927 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001638 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000702 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 100,860,015 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can’t shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic.”

