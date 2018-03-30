ETHLend (CRYPTO:LEND) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. ETHLend has a total market capitalization of $48.64 million and $1.36 million worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHLend token can currently be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Gate.io and Binance. Over the last week, ETHLend has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ETHLend alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002750 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00743431 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014238 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00034303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00152128 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033180 BTC.

ETHLend Profile

ETHLend was first traded on November 30th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,086,132,884 tokens. The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io. ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ETHLend is medium.com/@ethlend1.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthLend is decentralized lending application based on the Ethereum blockchain. LEND is an ERC20 token and its main utility is to be used for deployment payment fees on ETHLend with a 25% discount when compared to ETH. “

Buying and Selling ETHLend

ETHLend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, Kucoin, Binance, IDEX, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Gate.io and Bibox. It is not presently possible to purchase ETHLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHLend must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for ETHLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETHLend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.