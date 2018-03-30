E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial raised E*TRADE Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS upped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.31.

NASDAQ:ETFC traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.41. 3,882,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,211.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Sclafani sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Simonich sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $407,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,579 shares of company stock worth $12,040,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

