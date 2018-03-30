Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ever-Glory International Group earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 45.4220802130597 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:EVK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 11,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,146. The stock has a market cap of $57.70, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.37. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc (Ever-Glory), through its subsidiaries, is a retailer of branded fashion apparel. Ever-Glory is also a global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on casual wear, outerwear and sportswear brands. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail.

