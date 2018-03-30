Everbridge Inc (EVBG) CFO Sells $336,870.00 in Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 9,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 320,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Everbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $39.12.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.49 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,417,000. Garelick Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Everbridge by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Garelick Capital Partners LP now owns 952,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after acquiring an additional 552,958 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,665,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,489,000 after acquiring an additional 476,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 260,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,296,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc is a global software company. The Company provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats, such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events, such as information technology (IT) outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents, such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, its Software as a Service (SaaS)-based platform enables its customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

