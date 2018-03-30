Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $2.60 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 411.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,974,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89,236.01, a P/E ratio of -59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $61.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.49%.

In other news, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,992.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $5,914,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,947,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $88.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.96.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

