Eversource Energy (ES) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 989,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 419,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,991,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $55.93 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $18,528.31, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 5th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.95%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy is a utility holding company engaged in the energy delivery business. The Company operates through three segments: electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. The Company’s electric distribution segment consists of the distribution businesses, which are engaged in the distribution of electricity to retail customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire and the regulated electric generation businesses.

