Evil Coin (EVIL) Price Tops $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Evil Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. Evil Coin has a total market cap of $200,442.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Evil Coin Profile

Evil Coin (EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin.

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to purchase Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

