Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Evoke Pharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.4092360163847 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVOK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Evoke Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Evoke Pharma stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 39,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,685. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.23, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. sell-side analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases. The Company is developing EVK-001, a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

