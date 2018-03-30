Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Wells Fargo reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $22.00 price target on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Unitedhealth Group Inc sold 3,040,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $41,648,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,115.09, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.08. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The Company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The Company provides an end-to-end, technology-enabled services platform for providers. The Company’s platform, powered by its technology, processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to payment models that reward value-based payment models.

